Poet Gwendolyn Brooks’ statue to be unveiled Thursday

Illinois poet laureate Gwendolyn Brooks, seen reading her poetry at an event shortly before her death in 2000. A statue of her will be unveiled Thursday. | AP File Photo

To honor late poet Gwendolyn Brooks, a statue of the poet will be unveiled Thursday on what would have been her 101st birthday in the Kenwood park bearing her name.

Born in Topeka, Kansas, Brooks’ family moved to Chicago shortly after her birth, and she grew up in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood — the home is now a Chicago landmark.

Brooks’ 1945 poetry collection “A Street in Bronzeville” brought her critical acclaim, but her second book of poetry, released four years later and titled “Annie Allen,” helped her become the first black woman to win a Pulitzer Prize.

She later became the first black woman to be the poet laureate of Illinois — a position she held from 1968 until her death in 2000 — as well as the first to serve as a poetry consultant to the Library of Congress.

Beyond those accolades, Brooks also taught extensively. She held posts at the University of Chicago, Columbia College Chicago, Chicago State University, Columbia University and the University of Wisconsin, among others.

In a statement, Brooks’ daughter, Nora Brooks Blakely, said the statue “reinforces the permanence of her legacy … she was in the center of her park amongst the children.”

The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at Kenwood United Church of Christ at 4600-08 S. Greenwood Ave., and the unveiling of the statue will be at Brooks Park, 4542 S. Greenwood Ave.