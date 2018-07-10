Pokémon Go Fest 2018: The ultimate guide to this year’s live gaming event

Pokémon GO trainers gather in Grant Park for Pokémon GO Fest on July 22, 2017. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Hey Chicago! The Pokémon Go Fest 2018 is set for round two on July 14 and 15 in Lincoln Park. This is a kind of do-over for the augmented reality gam, after the first Pokemon Go Fest last summer, which was described as “disasterous.”

While there is no specific information available about what technical upgrades are in place, organizers have made several changes to this year’s event, including expanding it to two days and moving it from Grant Park to Lincoln Park.

For more details on this and much more, here’s our Sun-Times Ultimate Guide guide to everything you need to know about the 2018 Pokémon Go Fest:

💡 Heads up

The Taste of Chicago starts Wednesday, July 11 and ends Sunday, July 15, and is taking place at Grant Park (where Pokémon Go Fest was last year). This means there’s likely going to be a lot of people in and around Chicago. We’re including information intended for the Taste of Chicago if they’re also relevant to the Pokémon Go Fest in this guide.

Pokemon Go players: We don’t have any information to share about what will happen within the game itself. However, based on the responses to our media inquiries, we’re able to infer some things about the game experience. We’ve included that reasoning throughout this guide to help you make your plans.

🗒 Information for everyone

Game developer Niantic Inc. expects this year’s Pokémon Go Fest to go a lot better than last year’s. In an email, Niantic representative Yafine Lee told the Sun-Times this year’s Fest is spreading out players across Lincoln Park (which is more spacious than Grant Park) and across the two days this weekend.

Players will only be able to activate their in-game ticket on one of the two days this weekend. This means that if you go to Lincoln Park on Saturday, you won’t be able to play at the Fest on Sunday — even if you purchase a second, Sunday ticket.

In addition to activities in Lincoln Park, Niantic has planned in-game activities throughout the city to encourage players to explore Chicago.

🏘 Information for residents

“Residents can expect lots of people around the park and extra Pokémon GO activity around the city for the weekend,” Niantic representative Yafine Lee said.

Based on the information we’ve seen, however, we don’t think most of the activities will significantly spill over into residential streets and will mainly be around Chicago’s cultural and tourist attractions.

We’re assuming that parts of Lincoln Park will be closed off for the Fest, but even if it isn’t, we’re recommend avoiding the area all the same if you’re not attending the Fest. (If you’re not planning on attending the Fest this weekend, why not consider going to Taste of Chicago?)

☀ Weather

The National Weather Service is currently predicting “some potential” for heavy rainfall this weekend, although they’re unsure where the rains will be.

The Fest will continue regardless of weather conditions, according to the event’s website. Keep checking the weather forecasts for more information, and don’t forget to bring an umbrella if it rains!

📱 Cell services

We reached out to the four largest cellular network providers about their plans for Lincoln Park this weekend. Here’s what they had to say:

Verizon: “The Verizon network has been enhanced and optimized in preparation for the upcoming Pokemon festival. To support the expected crowds we have deployed two cell on light trucks (COLTs) which will add additional capacity to our existing network infrastructure around Lincoln Park.”

“The network has been enhanced and optimized in preparation for the upcoming Pokemon festival. To support the expected crowds we have deployed two cell on light trucks (COLTs) which will add additional capacity to our existing network infrastructure around Lincoln Park.” AT&T: “To support customers at this year’s PokemonGO Fest, we are deploying two Cell on Wheels, or COWs. These portable cell sites will boost capacity by 452%, providing a more reliable connection.”

“To support customers at this year’s PokemonGO Fest, we are deploying two Cell on Wheels, or COWs. These portable cell sites will boost capacity by 452%, providing a more reliable connection.” Sprint: “This year, we will be deploying a COW again to provide additional network coverage for Pokemon Go Fest.”

“This year, we will be deploying a COW again to provide additional network coverage for Pokemon Go Fest.” T-Mobile: “We’re deploying four additional temporary cell sites in the Lincoln Park area to support the expected capacity this weekend.”

🗺 Getting there

🚇 CTA

The Chicago Transit Authority is adding rail and bus services for Taste of Chicago. Additional services will be running on the Red Line and Brown Line L services, which run close to Lincoln Park.

If you’re entering at the North Entrance , the closest CTA L station is Wellington (Brown Line, 18 minute walk), and bus 77 Belmont stops right outside at Diversey/Lake Shore.

, the closest CTA L station is Wellington (Brown Line, 18 minute walk), and bus 77 Belmont stops right outside at Diversey/Lake Shore. If you’re entering at the South Entrance, the closest CTA L station is Sedgewick (Brown Line, 12 minute walk), and buses 22 Clark, 36 Broadway, 73 Armitage stop a few steps away at Clark & LaSalle.

The CTA Trip Planner is an excellent way to plan your journey, particularly if you need an accessible or step-free trip.

The CTA recommends purchasing fares ahead of time to avoid long queues in stations for the return trip. Visit the CTA’s website to learn more, and check the website in case of service alerts and disruptions.

If you’re expecting to spend the whole day around Chicago, you can enjoy unlimited rides on all CTA services with a CTA unlimited-rides pass (1-day, $10; 3-day, $20; 7-day, $28) loaded onto a Ventra Card. The CTA also sells disposable 1-day paper Ventra Tickets ($10) at all Ventra vending machines, and 3-day Ventra Tickets ($20) at O’Hare and Midway vending machines.

🚃 Metra

Metra will be adding extra service for Taste of Chicago on the BNSF, the Union Pacific NorthWest and the Union Pacific North lines. The Metra will not permit alcohol on board after 7 p.m. Friday, July 13, and throughout the weekend.

The $10 Metra weekend pass offers unlimited travel on all Metra lines on Saturday and Sunday, except the South Shore Line. Metra recommends buying your ticket ahead of time through the Ventra app or at the station if the ticket agent or machine is available; the $5 on-board surchage continues to apply.

🚲 Divvy

The city’s bike ride-share program, Divvy, is an excellent way to get around the city without having to walk or look after your own bike.

There are Divvy stations throughout the city, including within a few blocks of both the North Entrance and South Entrance to the Fest, although we recommend using the app or similar to check dock availability before taking a Divvy bike there. Divvy did not respond to email requests for whether they would offer Valet Service, which would guarantee docking spaces, near Lincoln Park this weekend.

A single ride up to 30 minutes costs $3, while the 24-hour Explorer Pass offers three-hour rides for $15. Rides and passes can be purchased through the Divvy app or from kiosks at each Divvy station. Check stations and bike availability on the Divvy website.

🚦 Driving

Based on our information about what players can expect this weekend, we recommend using alternatives to driving. Parking in Chicago is usually difficult on weekends, and if the game intends for you to visit other places throughout Chicago after Lincoln Park, we expect you’ll spend more time looking for parking than playing the game.

More Sun-Times Guides

Taste of Chicago is happening this same weekend: Check out the Chicago Sun-Times Guide to Taste of Chicago 2018.

Check out the Chicago Sun-Times Guide to Summer to perk up the rest of your summer experiences!

Or, why not visit a farmers market this summer? Check out our guide to find one near you: Chicago Sun-Times 2018 Farmers Market Guide.