Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Austin shooting

One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened at 9:11 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Lamon, police said.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other victim, also a male, was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.