Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday afternoon

One man was killed and at least six other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday afternoon, police said.

The man, who was believed to be in his 20s, was found at 3:44 a.m. Saturday sitting in his car in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head in the 3900 block of West 47th Street, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 31-year-old man was wounded in a South Shore neighborhood drive-by shooting. He was walking in the 7400 block of South Colfax when he heard shots, felt pain and noticed a black vehicle driving off, police said. The man, who is a documented gang member, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Hours earlier, a man was shot in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The 20-year-old was walking about 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 7400 block of South Halsted when three other males walked up to him, police said. One of the males then pulled out a gun and fired, striking him in the abdomen. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

About 11:05 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was wounded in a South Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side. He was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Madison when two other males approached him, police said. One of the males then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the man multiple times. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the foot about 9:45 p.m. in an Englewood neighborhood drive-by shooting on the South Side. The man was walking in the 6200 block of South Union when someone fired shots from a passing gray Chevrolet Lumina, striking him in the right foot, police said. He showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Earlier Friday night, a 19-year-old man was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 6:15 p.m., the teen was in the 1300 block of South Spaulding when another male fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 4:05 p.m. Friday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. A 27-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle at 62rd Street and Wentworth when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to her buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Last Weekend, two people were killed and 21 others were wounded in citywide shootings.