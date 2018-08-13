Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Albany Park shooting

A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the 3800 block of West Argyle. | Google

A 20-year-old man was killed and a 64-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened at 7:24 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Argyle, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.