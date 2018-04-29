Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Austin shooting

A person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

They were shot at 7:36 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Monroe, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

A Male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, while a 37-year-old man was shot in the back, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where the male died and the man was in good condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.