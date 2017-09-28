Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in South Deering shooting

One man was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

A witness told investigators that a 20-year-old man was sitting in a car at 8:09 p.m. with another person in the 2300 block of East 102nd Street, according to Chicago Police. Another man, 18, was walking up to the car, possibly to get in, when someone in an eastbound Chevrolet Impala opened fire.

The 20-year-old and the 18-year-old were both shot in the abdomen, police said. The younger man was found in a gangway between buildings and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.

The 20-year-old was driven to Trinity Hospital and was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.