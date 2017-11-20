Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

One man was killed and a second was wounded Monday evening in a West Garfield Park neighborhood drive-by shooting, according to Chicago Police.

Just after 5 p.m. a 26-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were in the 0-100 block of South Pulaski when a silver sedan drove by and someone inside opened fire and then drove off, police said.

The 26-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The 49-year-old man was also shot and transported to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.

No other details were immediately available.