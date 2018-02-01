Police: 1 man killed, another wounded in Gresham shooting

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 7700 block of Racine after leaving a nearby corner store. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said.

The two men were shot while on foot about 11:20 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Racine, according to Chicago Police.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the pelvic area and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.