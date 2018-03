Police: 1 person dead in officer-involved shooting in Aurora

One person died and an officer was wounded by gunfire Thursday night in a police-involved shooting in west suburban Aurora, police said.

Gunfire was exchanged between officers and more than one person in the area of Galena Boulevard and LaSalle Street, Aurora police said.

One of the suspects died, and one officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. Another officer was injured, but not by gunfire.

The Kane County Coroner did not immediately confirm the death.