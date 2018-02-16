Police: 10 vehicles left running and unoccupied stolen on North Side

Ten vehicles that were left running and unoccupied were recently stolen on the North Side.

The thefts have all happened when drivers left their vehicles to warm up, go into stores, pay for gas or deliver goods, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

• about 8 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 1100 block of West Diversey;

• about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 3900 block of North Lincoln;

• about 7 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 2400 block of North Halsted;

• about 7 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 1000 block of North Altgeld;

• about 7:45 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 3200 block of North Southport;

• about 8:35 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 2700 block of North Lincoln;

• about 6:15 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 3300 block of North Lincoln;

• about 6:15 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 4000 block of North Lincoln;

• about 8 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 2900 block of North Lincoln; and

• about 11:15 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 3600 block of North Ashland.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.