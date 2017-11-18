Police: 12 armed robberies reported on South Side

Police are warning South Side residents about a dozen armed robberies that happened in the last two months in the West Chesterfield, Chatham and Burnside neighborhoods.

The robbers approached their victims with guns or used force to demand their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 4:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 200 block of East 87th;

about 7 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove;

about 3:45 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 8200 block of South Maryland;

about 4 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove;

about 9:10 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 8200 block of South Ellis;

about 4 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove;

about 12:05 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove;

about 7:05 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 600 block of East 87th;

about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 8400 block of South Cottage Grove;

about 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 8300 block of South Maryland;

about 11:15 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove; and

about 2 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 8200 block of South State.

The robbers were described as one to four black males between 15 and 40 years old, police said. They were 5-foot-2 to 6-foot-3, between 110 and 200 pounds and had various hairstyles and complexions.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.