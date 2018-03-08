Police: 12-year-old girl missing from Far South Side

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Far South Side Washington Heights neighborhood.

Aundreana Ogburn was last seen Monday between the 10300 block and 10700 block of South Peoria Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Ogburn was described as a 5-foot-4, 130-pound black girl with a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair in individual braids with highlights, police said. She was last seen wearing torn blue jeans with gold Puma gym shoes.

She might be in the following areas:

6300 S. California;

6300 S. Western;

7000 block of South Washtenaw;

7100 block of South California;

7300 block of South Troy;

8000 block of South Maryland; or

10300 to 10700 block of South Peoria.

Anyone with information about Ogburn or her whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.