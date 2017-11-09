Police: 14-year-old boy missing since July from Albany Park

Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing from the Northwest Side Albany Park neighborhood for nearly four months.

Kalvin Howell is missing from the 3600 block of West Montrose, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was last seen July 23 near Lawrence and Kimball.

Howell is described as a 5-foot-3, 110-pound black Hispanic boy with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

Police said he hangs out between Montrose and Lawrence; and Kedzie and Pulaski.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.