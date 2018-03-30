Police: 15-year-old girl missing for more than 3 weeks may be in Austin

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than three weeks and may be in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Miracle James was last seen on March 7, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She has been known to frequent the 700 block of North Lockwood and the area near Chicago and Laramie.

James was described as a 5-foot-6, 155-pound black girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a red North Face coat, blue and yellow Jordan gym shoes and jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.