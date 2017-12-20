Police: 15-year-old girl missing from northwest Indiana

Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl reported missing Sunday from northwest Indiana.

Alicia Karina Casares was last seen about 6 p.m. at her home in the 600 block of 151st Street in East Chicago, according to East Chicago police.

She was described as a 5-foot-3, 135-pound girl, police said.

Casares has been without her medications since she went missing, police said. She has friends in Hammond, East Chicago and the Chicagoland area who all say they haven’t seen or heard from her.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Miguel Pena at (219) 660-0000.