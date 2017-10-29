Police: Teen girl accidentally shot dead by acquaintance on South Side

A person suspected of accidentally shooting a 16-year-old girl to death Sunday evening in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side is in custody, Chicago Police said.

At 6:57 p.m., the suspect was handling a gun inside a home in the 6600 block of South Marquette when she accidentally shot the girl’s eye, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to unconfirmed scanner reports, the girl’s friend did not know the gun was loaded and accidentally shot her.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.