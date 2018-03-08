Police: 17-year-old boy shot to death in Austin

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead Thursday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Officers found the teenager about 6:30 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the chest in the 800 block of North Waller, police said.

He was initially taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody.