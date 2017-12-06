Police: 17-year-old girl missing more than a month from South Chicago

Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a month from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Aleisha Ramos was last seen Oct. 25 in the 8300 block of South Houston, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Ramos is described as a 4-foot-9, 95-pound Hispanic girl with brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing her school uniform of khaki pants, a purple shirt with a school logo, black Vans shoes and a green jacket.

She has also been known to wear a ring with the initial “A” on her right hand, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.