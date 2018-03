Police: 19-year-old man fatally shot in Gary

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.

Police responded about 3:40 p.m. for a man shot in an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Georgia Street, Gary police said.

Officers found a 19-year-old man shot in a van, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.