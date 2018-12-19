Police: 2 armed robberies reported in Humboldt Park

Police were warning residents about two armed robberies this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In the first incident, two men in a blue Toyota pulled up next to someone about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 2900 block of West Division Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The driver pointed a handgun at the victim while the other man got out and punched the person’s face before taking the person’s property.

The other robbery occurred at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 2800 block of West Division, police said. A man approached someone from behind, pointed a black handgun with an extended magazine and forced that person inside an alley for the robbery.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.