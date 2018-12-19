Police were warning residents about two armed robberies this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
In the first incident, two men in a blue Toyota pulled up next to someone about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 2900 block of West Division Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The driver pointed a handgun at the victim while the other man got out and punched the person’s face before taking the person’s property.
The other robbery occurred at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 2800 block of West Division, police said. A man approached someone from behind, pointed a black handgun with an extended magazine and forced that person inside an alley for the robbery.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.