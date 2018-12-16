Police: 2 burglaries reported in same block in Logan Square

A pair of burglaries were reported this week in the same block in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

During one of the burglaries, the suspect or suspects forcibly broke into an apartment while the resident was working and took a television, computer equipment and gift cards, police said. In the other incident, the burglar or burglars forcibly entered a garage and stole tools.

The first incident happened between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of West Belden, while the other burglary happened between 11:40 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the same block, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.