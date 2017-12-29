Police: 2 dead in murder-suicide on Far South Side

Two people are dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide Friday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A male shot a 57-year-old woman in the face and then turned the gun on himself about 8:30 p.m. inside a home in the 12500 block of South Emerald, according to Chicago Police.

Police said the shooting was believed to be domestic in nature.

The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The male, who suffered a gunshot wound to his head, was pronounced at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the deaths, and the age of the male was not immediately known.

Area South detectives were investigating.