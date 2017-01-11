Police: 2 dead in Near North Side crash

Two people were killed in a crash early Wednesday on the Near North Side, police said.

A Hyundai Sonata was speeding south on Clark Street at 3:18 a.m. when it ran a red light and rear-ended a cab that was also southbound in the intersection with Oak Street, according to Chicago Police.

The man driving the cab was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 40-year-old man driving the Hyundai was taken to Illinois Madonic Medical Center, where he was also pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the deaths.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, police said. The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.