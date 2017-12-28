2 employees shot, 1 fatally, during Dolton gas station robbery

Two employees were shot, one fatally, during a robbery Thursday morning at a gas station in south suburban Dolton, police said.

The attempted armed robbery happened about 11 a.m. at the gas station in the 700 block of East 142nd Street, according to Dolton Police Chief Robert M. Collins Jr.

Two employees were shot by the suspect, Collins said. One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the fatality but did not immediately release the man’s name.

The other victim, a 55-year-old man, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Collins said.

The business is family-owned and operated and the victims were related, though it was not immediately clear how, Collins said.

No one is in custody as of Thursday afternoon, Collins said. Investigators are checking for video footage of the shooting.