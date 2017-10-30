Police: 2 females tried to lure students into car with candy in Austin

Two females tried to lure students playing during recess into their car with candy Monday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 11:15 a.m., the two females were in a black-colored, four-door sedan parked in the 5200 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

They rolled the window down and began waving at the students during their recess, police said. The females then asked the students if they wanted candy and to get into the car.

Students notified school security and the sedan drove off west on Augusta, police said. One of the females was described as an older black woman with straight hair.

The second female was described as younger with curly hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.