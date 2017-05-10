Police: 2 in custody after crash in stolen vehicle in Chatham

Two men were in custody late Wednesday after a crash in a stolen vehicle in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:10 p.m., officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high speed and broadcast a description, according to Chicago Police. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen.

The stolen vehicle was spotted again a short time later as the driver lost control and crashed it into another vehicle, driven by a 24-year-old man, police said. The 24-year-old was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for observation.

A passenger in the stolen vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was also taken for observation at St. Bernard, police said. The driver, a 37-year-old man, was taken to the Gresham District police station.

Charges were pending against both men early Thursday, police said.