Police: 2 killed when motorcycle crashes into truck in Archer Heights

Two people were killed early Friday when the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a truck in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

At 1:16 a.m., a male was turning the truck east onto 41st Street from Pulaski when it was struck by the motorcycle, according to Chicago Police.

The male motorcyclist and his female passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm their deaths.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the fatal crash.