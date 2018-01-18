Police: 2 men shot to death in West Woodlawn

An officer blocks off the street early Thursday after two men were shot to death in the 6600 block of South Evans. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Two men were shot to death early Thursday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The men, ages 27 and 36, were sitting in a vehicle about 2:50 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans when someone walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in his chest, and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to his left side, police said.

The men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the fatalities.

No one was in custody as Area Central Detectives investigated the shooting.

The fatalities mark the first shooting deaths in Chicago in nearly a week.

The city’s last fatal shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

Uriah Hughes, 33, and a 26-year-old man were getting into a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Race when they heard gunfire and were shot, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Hughes suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died within the hour.