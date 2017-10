Police: 2 people shot to death in Humboldt Park

Two people were found shot to death Friday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The two males, whose ages were not immediately available, were found with gunshot wounds about 10 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Augusta, according to Chicago Police.

They were both dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information about the deaths.