Police: 2 teens reported from West Side may be heading to Ford Heights

Police are searching for a pair of teens who may be heading to south suburban Ford Heights after being reported missing Sunday morning from their West Side homes.

Angelina Trevino, 13, was reported missing about 7 a.m. after leaving her home in the 4100 block of West Van Buren without her parent’s knowledge, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She may be with 14-year-old Jevonte Cliford, who was reported missing about 7:30 a.m. from his home in the 300 block of South Hamlin.

Trevino is described as a 5-foot-1, 122-pound white girl with blue eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said. Cliford is described as a 5-foot-4, 130-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

They may be traveling to Ford Heights, police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.