Police: 2 West Town apartments burglarized on same day last month

Police are warning residents about two apartment burglaries that happened on the same day last month, on the same West Town neighborhood block.

In both incidents, someone forced their way into the apartment and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Both burglaries happened on Sept. 28 in the 1200 block of West Huron, police said. One apartment was broken into between 5:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., while the other burglary occurred sometime between 10:10 a.m. and 2:55 p.m.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.