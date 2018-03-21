Abducted DeKalb boy found

A boy who was reported missing in a suspected abduction Tuesday night in DeKalb has been found.

An alert was issued for 2-year-old Caprice McCollum about 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the DeKalb police department.

About 1:15 a.m., police said the boy had been found.

At the time of the alert, police said McCollum may have been taken by Tywan Locke.

Locke was described as a 5-foot-9 200 pound man who was last scene wearing a blue pullover that said “Chicago” and gray high top Air Force One shoes, police said.

It was not immediately known if McCollum was found with Tywan, if anyone was in custody or if the boy was injured.

Police said no further information was immediately available.