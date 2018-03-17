Police: 2-year-old girl and father missing from Near West Side

Talayeh Stevenson (left) and Nicholas Byrd were last seen Thursday in the 2300 block of West Monroe. | Chicago Police

A 2-year-old girl and her father are missing from the Near West Side, according to Chicago Police.

Talayeh Stevenson and 28-year-old Nicholas Byrd were last seen Thursday in the 2300 block of West Monroe, police said.

The girl was described as a 2-foot-2, 36-pound black girl with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes. Her father is a 5-foot-6, 170-pound black man with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white Minnie Mouse hat, black coat, purple long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and gray and purple gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.