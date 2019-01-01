Police release 2018 shooting numbers

Chicago police on Tuesday released preliminary shooting statistics for 2018.

The numbers show shootings and murders down for a second straight year, but murders still top 500.

Police said the numbers may be adjusted as incidents from the end of the year are tabulated. Official numbers will be released in several weeks in accordance with the FBI’s crime reporting guidelines, the department said.

Murders between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 by year:

2018: 561

2017: 660

2016: 777

Shooting victims between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 by year:

2018: 2948

2017: 3463

2016: 4351

Shooting incidents between Jan 1. and Dec. 31 by year: