Police: 21-year-old woman killed when gun goes off in NW Side home

A 21-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when a gun discharged inside a Portage Park neighborhood home on the Northwest Side, according to police.

About 10 p.m., the woman and a 37-year-old man were inside a home in the 4800 block of West Hutchinson when a gun that one of them was handling went off, Chicago Police said.

The woman was shot in her head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed her death.

Area North detectives recovered the gun and were investigating the circumstances of the shooting, police said. The man was detained for questioning.