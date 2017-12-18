26-year-old Harvey man shot to death in Lawndale

A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Demetrius D. Barber was sitting in a parked Chevrolet about 9:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone fired multiple shots from a white vehicle, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Barber was struck in the right side of his body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about a half hour later, authorities said. He lived in south suburban Harvey.

The shooter’s vehicle drove away south on St. Louis and turned west on Ogden Avenue, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.