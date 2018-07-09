Police: 3 burglaries reported this week at Woodlawn businesses

Police are warning South Side business owners about three burglaries this week in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into a business by breaking a glass door or window and then stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 1 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island;

• between 12:30 a.m. and 1:09 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of South Woodlawn; and

• at 2:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East 63rd Street.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.