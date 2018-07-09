Police are warning South Side business owners about three burglaries this week in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into a business by breaking a glass door or window and then stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
• between 1 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island;
• between 12:30 a.m. and 1:09 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of South Woodlawn; and
• at 2:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East 63rd Street.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.