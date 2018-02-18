Police: 3 garage burglaries reported this month on Near West Side.

Police are warning Near West Side residents about three garage burglaries that happened this month in the West Town, East Ukrainian Village and Noble Square neighborhoods.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into a garage and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 5:45 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 400 block of North Green;

• between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Hermitage; and

• between 8 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West Chernut.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.