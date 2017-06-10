Police: 3 in custody after Mag Mile purse theft, crash

Three people were arrested Friday morning after a Magnificent Mile shoplifting suspect got into a vehicle that drove off and crashed a short time later on the Near North Side.

Officers on patrol about 11:45 a.m. saw a male running out of a retail store in the 900 block of North Michigan carrying multiple purses, according to Chicago Police. He then got into a vehicle that had two other people inside, and the vehicle drove away.

The officers followed the vehicle, which eventually crashed into multiple other vehicles and came to a stop at another location, police said. Three males got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but were taken into custody.

Merchandise stolen from the store was recovered and charges against the suspects were pending Friday afternoon, police said.