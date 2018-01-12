Police: 3 killed in crash, car engulfed in flames on Far South Side

Three people were killed in a crash early Friday when their car was engulfed in flames on the Far South Side.

The trio was in a 2016 Chevy that was speeding west about 1:10 a.m. when it hit a light pole in the 3300 block of East 100th, according to Chicago Police.

The car flipped on its roof and caught on fire, police said. All three people inside the car were pronounced dead on the scene. Their ages and genders weren’t immediately known.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the deaths.

The Major Accidents Unit was investigating the crash.