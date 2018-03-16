Police: 3 residential burglaries reported in Humboldt Park

Police are warning West Side residents about three recent burglaries in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The burglar or burglars have broken into the homes and stolen jewelry, money and electronics, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of North Hamlin;

• between 7:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. March 1 in the 1400 block of North Harding; and

• between 10:05 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. March 12 in the 1400 block of North Hamlin.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.