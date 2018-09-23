Police: 3 residential burglaries reported in Logan Square

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a series of recent burglaries in the Logan Square neighborhood.

In each incident, a burglar forcibly broke into a home and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

• between midnight and 12:40 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 2300 block of North Springfield;

• about 9 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 2100 block of North Avers; and

• between 3:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of North Monticello.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.