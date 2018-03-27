Police: 3 residential burglaries reported in Woodlawn

Police are warning South Side residents about three burglaries that happened this month within blocks of one another in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars walked into an apartment or home through the front door or side or rear window and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 10 a.m. March 18 in the 6600 block of South Minerva;

• between 3:01 p.m. March 20 and 7:55 p.m. March 21 in the 6600 block of South Woodlawn; and

• between 8 a.m. and 4:03 p.m. March 22 in the 6600 block of South Woodlawn.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.