Police: 3 robberies reported this month in Bronzeville

Police are South Side warning residents about three robberies that were reported this month in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

In each incident, two male suspects approached people as they were walking on the street or stopped in a vehicle, according to an alert from Chicago Police. They then pulled out a handgun or implied they had a firearm before stealing property.

The robberies happened:

• at 1:17 a.m. Jan. 21 in the first block of East 29th Street;

• at 11:58 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 2800 block of South Michigan Avenue; and

• at 6:42 p.m. Monday in the first block of East 30th Street.

The robbers are described as two black males, thought to be between 15 and 20 years old, weighing between 140 and 150 pounds, according to Chicago Police. They were seen wearing black coats in one of the robberies, while one of the suspects was seen wearing a black or blue jacket in another incident.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.