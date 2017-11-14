Police: 3 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin

Three men were shot, one of them fatally, in an attack Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The three men were shot by someone firing from a light-colored vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of South Lockwood, Chicago Police said.

A 25-year-old man was was shot multiple times in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the groin and buttocks, and a 28-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head. Both of their conditions were stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Area North detectives were investigating.