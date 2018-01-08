Police: 3 shot, 1 fatally, outside nightclub in Bellwood

Three people were wounded, one of them fatally, in a shooting early Monday outside of a nightclub in west suburban Bellwood, police said.

About 1:45 a.m., a fight broke out inside Avenue23 Bar at 2305 St. Charles Road, according to Bellwood Police Commander Kevin Davis. The fight eventually spilled out into the parking lot, where someone fired shots.

One person was killed and two others were wounded, Davis said. Information about the conditions of the wounded people wasn’t immediately known.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.