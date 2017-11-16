Police: 3 teens shot — 2 fatally — during Austin robbery

Two teenage boys were killed and a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The three were shot about 5:45 p.m. in the vestibule of a building in the 5600 block of West Washington Boulevard by someone who entered the building, demanded their property and fired, Chicago Police said.

One boy was shot in the back and the other was shot in the head, police said. Both were believed to be between 15 and 16 years old.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed their deaths.

The girl was shot in her right leg and took herself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. Her condition had stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating.