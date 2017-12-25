Police: 3 vehicle thefts reported in Wicker Park

Police are warning Wicker Park residents about three motor vehicle thefts that happened this month in the North Side neighborhood.

The suspects stole the vehicles when they were parked on the street while the victims ran into an establishment, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. All three vehicles were later recovered on the West Side.

The vehicle thefts happened:

at 9:37 p.m. Dec. 1 in the 1400 block of North Milwaukee;

about 7 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 1400 block of North Milwaukee; and

about 11 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee.

The suspects were described as three black males between 17 and 25 years old, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.