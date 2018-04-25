Police: 3 vehicles stolen from Brighton Park

Police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts on the streets of the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood.

Three vehicles were stolen while parked on the street this month. Details surrounding the thefts were not known, police said.

The thefts occurred:

Between noon and about 1:30 p.m. on April 7 in the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue;

Between about 3 p.m. and about 3:30 p.m. on April 14 in the 4200 block of South Rockwell Street;

Between about 4 p.m. on Thursday and 7 a.m. on Friday in the 2500 block of West 40th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.